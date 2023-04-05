Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin foiled - Kremlin --Moscow claims that Kiev attempted to strike the President's residence with two UAVs | 3 May 2023 | Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight intended to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his office has reported. The aircraft were downed using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, according to a presidential administration statement. Moscow considers the incident an act of terrorism. The attack occurred late on Tuesday night, and both unmanned aircraft fell on the grounds of the Kremlin in Moscow, according to the president's office, who also confirmed that the Russian leader's schedule was not affected. "We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president," it added. The incident happened "ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests plan to be present." Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a manner, place and time of its choosing, the statement noted.