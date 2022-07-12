Ukrainian attack leaves six dead in Donetsk - Mayor --The latest round of rocket and artillery strikes reportedly targeted civilian infrastructure including a market | 6 Dec 2022 | At least six people were killed after the city of Donetsk came under fire from Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, its mayor has claimed. The total number of those injured is still being determined. Missiles struck several civilian buildings, causing fires and thick smoke to stretch out across the city. According to Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin, Kiev's forces hit a business center, a market, the Donbass Arena, a sports palace, several shopping centers, a bus station, residential buildings, a cathedral, and the local prosecutor's office.