Ukrainian court rules SS division's symbols are not Nazi --The symbols of the SS Galicia Division, a notorious Ukrainian Nazi collaborator unit, are legal to use in the country | 6 Dec 2022 | Ukraine's supreme court has ruled that the symbols of the infamous 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, also known as the 1st Galician Division, are not Nazi and therefore not banned in the country. The top court upheld an earlier ruling on the matter, ending a years-long legal battle over the controversial legacy of the notorious formation, comprised primarily of ethnic Ukrainians. The ruling has been praised by the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, which operates under Ukraine's cabinet of ministers, and has long claimed the unit's fighters were not actual Nazi collaborators, but merely "freedom fighters."