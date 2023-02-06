Ukrainian drones attack Russian city - governor --Several UAVs were shot down near Kursk, the top regional official has said | 1 June 2023 | Several Ukrainian drones have been shot down near the Russian city of Kursk, regional governor Roman Starovoyt said in the early hours of Friday. Starovoyt urged residents to stay calm, adding that the capital of the region that shares a border with Ukraine was "under the firm protection of our military." The governor's statement came shortly after several Telegram channels reported that explosions were heard over the city. The channel Mash posted an unverified video appearing to show an air defense system firing a missile into the sky.