Ukrainian Forces Attempt Offensives on All Front Lines but Fail | 28 Oct 2022 | On October 28, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that the Ukrainian military launched offensive operations in all war-torn regions. All the Ukrainian attacks were repelled and resulted in heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian offensive operations took place in the Kharkov and Kherson regions, Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, but resulted in no gains by the Ukrainian military. In the Kupyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked Russian military positions near the village of Berestovoye in the Kharkiv region. The attack was carried out by forces of a reinforced battalion. As a result of the fire damage inflicted by Russian artillery on the advancing troops, more than 150 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, five infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers and nine pickups were destroyed.