Ukrainian 'Hit List' Publishes Names and Addresses of Alleged 'Russian Propagandists' - Turns Out it Is Not Based In Ukraine But in Langley, VA - CIA Headquarters | 27 Sept 2022 | Under Public Law 117-128, the U.S. Congress is funding an organization called Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), whose professed purpose, according to its website, is to "counter Russian disinformation." But its real purpose may be to create the equivalent of a "fatwah list" of alleged traitors whom patriotic Americans and/or Ukrainians will feel they have a green light to assassinate. The fatwah list includes such "traitors" as writers...political scientist John Mearsheimer, Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, conservative military analyst Edward Luttwak who was placed on the list for suggesting that referendums should be held in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions concerning their relations to Ukraine, and Henry Kissinger, who is worried about the prospects of a war between the U.S. and Russia. The profiles of many people targeted under the "hit list" has been posted on a website, Myrotvorets (meaning "peacemaker" in Ukrainian), whose domain name is listed as being in Langley, Virginia, headquarters of the CIA... In an indication of its foul character, Myrotvorets has listed the names of more than 300 children...