Ukrainian nuclear plant targeted again - official --Local Russian authorities report renewed shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP after the IAEA visit | 2 Sept 2022 | Ukrainian artillery have again targeted the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar, local military-civilian administration member Vladimir Rogov said on Friday night. The attack comes after Ukraine's military admitted to bombing the area for the first time, and follows a failed attempt by Kiev's commandos to seize the plant while UN inspectors were visiting. Four rounds impacted the area of the Zaporozhye NPP, Rogov said on Telegram shortly before midnight on Friday, with at least one heavy projectile allegedly landing between reactors two and three, while three struck about 400 meters to the east. The shelling has cut the main power line along the Dnieper river, so the ZNPP is having to divert power for its own operational needs, he added.