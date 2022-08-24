Ukrainian Parliament Votes to Give Themselves a Raise Thanks to US Taxpayers As Country Bans Free Speech and Targets 'Information Terrorists' | 24 Aug 2022 | The Ukrainian parliament just voted to give themselves a raise. The unanimous vote passed on July 22 just four days after it was submitted. Joe Biden announced Tuesday he was sending another $3 billion of US taxpayer dollars to Ukraine for their war efforts. Detv.us reported: "In July, members of the Ukrainian parliament decided to increase their salaries by 70 percent. It is unclear whether these additional government expenditures will be covered by international financial aid for the military." ...The Ukrainian government cracked down on free speech again this week by identifying and targeting the "information terrorists" in the country.