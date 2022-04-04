Ukrainian Police Said They Conducted 'Clearing Op' in Bucha a Day Before Dead Body Videos Emerged --Narrative fail | 4 April 2022 | Ukrainian police posted on Facebook that they had conducted a "clearing op" in Bucha the day before videos emerged showing dead bodies scattered around the settlement, as the war of words over the alleged "war crime" continues. NATO powers and pro-Ukraine commentators have seized upon the alleged atrocity in a bid to escalate the war, with MSNBC hosts and guests even asserting that it justifies directly attacking Russia and putting American boots on the ground in Ukraine... Moscow has vehemently denied involvement, claiming Ukraine shelled the city after Russian troops had already withdrawn. The only evidence offered so far pointing to Russian responsibility is the claims of Ukrainian authorities, with are being breathlessly amplified by the mainstream media without an ounce of skepticism. Margaret Brennan of CBS admitted that Ukrainian President Zelensky's team had "handed" her the videos and they were broadcast, as journalist Michael Tracey wrote, with "zero independent corroboration."