Ukrainian shelling kills ten-year-old girl --The child was torn apart by a shell that hit a residential district in Donetsk, the devastated family told journalists | 5 July 202 | A 10-year-old girl was sitting by a bank in front of her house in Donetsk when a shell fired by Ukrainian forces landed in the middle of the street, killing her. The child was torn apart by shrapnel, the grieving family told RT's Ruptly video news agency. "My granddaughter has been blown into three pieces," the girl's grandfather told journalists. "Look there, there is blood everywhere," he said, pointing to the metallic gates leading to the yard of his house... Ukrainian forces were shelling different parts of the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, the city's mayor, Aleksey Kuzmin, said in a Telegram post. Several people received shrapnel wounds, Kuzmin said, as he confirmed the girl's death as well.