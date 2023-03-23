Ukrainian special forces getting military targets from CIA satellite - The Times --The data is used to launch drone attacks against Russian servicemen, a unit commander told the outlet | 23 March 2023 | Soldiers of Ukraine's 'Thor' special operations group are using satellite data provided by the CIA to choose targets when conducting drone strikes against Russian forces, the unit's commander told The Times. The 27-man group, which is formally a police special operations unit, functions independently from the Ukrainian army and works in close collaboration with the country's military intelligence, the GUR, which provides them with ammunition and intel. According to The Times, the unit has complete license to select its missions, where it barracks and when it fights. The unit's commander, whose name is said to also be Thor, claims he uses a special application on a tablet that is synced to a CIA satellite to select potential targets for their attacks.