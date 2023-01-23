Ukrainian Strategic Defense Lines Bulging at Seams on Donbass Front | 23 Jan 2023 | Russian forces have gained the tactical initiative on almost all front lines in Ukraine. Amid the breaking victory of Wagner fighters in Soledar and their ongoing advance in Bakhmut, units of the Russian Army launched an offensive in the Zaporozhie region, taking new advantageous positions. On the northern Luhansk front lines, a fierce battle is ongoing for control of Novoselovskoye, most of which remains under Ukrainian control... South of Bakhmut, after the liberation of Kleshcheyevka, Wagner assault units have already taken a number of Ukrainian strongholds on the way to Ivanovskoe. On January 22, Wagner forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter over the village of Khromovo. As a result, the aircraft crashed at the Bakhmut railway station.