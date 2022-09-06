Ukrainian troops burn wheat and grains as they leave Mariupol --The sea port of Mariupol has witnessed a blazing fire that left all grains unfit for consumption. | 6 June 2022 | Despite the looming danger of global food shortage, Ukrainian troops set fire to tons of grain in storage facilities in Mariupol hoping to impact food security in the Donetsk People's Republic. Yan Gagin, the adviser to the chairman of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said "There is a large amount of grain on the territory of the Mariupol port, this is both corn and wheat. Judging by the smell and appearance, it is unsuitable for further use… And this is due to the fact that the enemy, retreating from the port, set fire to the granaries so that this grain would not go to the Donetsk People's Republic, so that it would be impossible to use it in any way."