Ukrainian Woman Inna Yashchyshyn, Who Impersonated a Rothschild at Mar-a-Lago, Is Almost Certainly a Deep-State Plant | 27 Aug 2022 | A Ukrainian woman posing as a member of the Rothschild banking family has been outed as a fraud after she allegedly infiltrated former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to reports. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, lied to ritzy resort members that she was the heiress to the reputed family's mass fortune, Anna de Rothschild, according to a probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Ms. Yashchyshyn has multiple passports and IDs. She has passports for the U.S., Ukraine, Russia, and Canada. The U.S. and Russian passports were issued in 2014. The fact that she has these would have been instantly detected by various intelligence entities. This also indicates that this woman is a U.S. intelligence asset.