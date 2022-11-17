Ukrainians admitted firing missile near Poland blast site - CNN --Kiev previously tried to blame Russia with officials seeking to goad NATO into retaliation | 16 Nov 2022 | Ukrainian military officials told their American and other Western counterparts that they attempted to intercept a Russian missile near the site of a fatal blast in Poland on Tuesday, CNN reported. While [the lying sociopaths in] Kiev initially blamed the explosion on Russia, Western leaders have since stated that it was likely caused by an errant Ukrainian air defense projectile. Citing a US official, CNN anchor Jim Sciutto said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian military has informed its Western backers that it "attempted to intercept a Russian missile in the same timeframe and near [the] location" of a "missile strike" at the Polish village of Przewowdow a day earlier. "It's not clear this is [the] same missile that struck Poland, but this has informed ongoing US assessment," Sciutto added. The apparent admission by Ukraine's military marks a dramatic climbdown by Kiev since Tuesday, when Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called the incident a "Russian attack on the collective security" of NATO.