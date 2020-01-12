UK's Covid vaccine minister suggests bars, cinemas and football stadiums could BAN Brits who haven't had jab as he admits No10 is looking at 'immunity passports' | 30 Nov 2020 | Bars, cinemas and football stadiums could turn away Britons who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus, the UK's vaccine minister has suggested. Nadhim Zahawi warned many businesses would likely require proof of the jabs once they become available, in the same way they now ask customers to check-in using QR codes. He admitted ministers were looking at so-called 'immunity passports' on the NHS as a way to prove people had been vaccinated. Baroness Dido Harding, the boss of NHS Test and Trace, has also revealed her team are looking at how to update the app to display vaccination status. The Government has said vaccinations will not be compulsory in the UK, but Mr Zahawi warned there was likely to be restrictions for those that refuse to get them.