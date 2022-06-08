UN Declares War on 'Dangerous' Conspiracy Theories: 'The World Is NOT Secretly Manipulated By Global Elite' | 2 Aug 2022 | The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theories, describing the rise of conspiracy thinking as "worrying and dangerous," and providing the public with a toolkit to "prebunk" and "debunk" anybody who dares to suggest that world governments are anything but completely honest, upstanding and transparent. The UN also warns that George Soros, the Rothschilds, and the State of Israel must not be linked to any "alleged conspiracies." UNESCO has teamed up with Twitter, the European Commission and the World Jewish Congress to launch the campaign dubbed #ThinkBeforeSharing: Stop the spread of conspiracy theories. The UN wants you to know that events are NOT "secretly manipulated behind the scenes by powerful forces with negative intent" and if you encounter anybody who thinks the global elite are conspiring to consolidate power and dictate global events, you must take action.