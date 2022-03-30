UN nuclear watchdog chief in Ukraine to provide 'urgent technical assistance' --Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors at four active power plants | 29 March 2022 | The U.N. nuclear watchdog's director-general arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for talks with senior government officials on delivering "urgent technical assistance" to ensure the safety of the country's nuclear facilities, the agency said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Rafael Mariano Grossi's aim is to "to initiate prompt safety and security support" for Ukraine's nuclear sites. That will include sending IAEA experts to "prioritized facilities," which it didn't identify, and sending "vital safety and security supplies" including monitoring and emergency equipment. It said that Grossi will travel to one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants this week, but didn't say which one.