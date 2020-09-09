UN says new polio outbreak in Sudan caused by oral vaccine | 02 Sept 2020 | The World Health Organization says a new polio outbreak in Sudan is linked to an ongoing vaccine-sparked epidemic in Chad -- a week after the U.N. health agency declared the African continent free of the wild polio virus. In a statement this week, WHO said two children in Sudan -- one from South Darfur state and the other from Gedarif state, close to the border with Ethiopia and Eritrea -- were paralyzed in March and April. Both had been recently vaccinated against [sic] polio. WHO said initial outbreak investigations show the cases are linked to an ongoing vaccine-derived outbreak in Chad that was first detected last year and is now spreading in Chad and Cameroon...On Monday, WHO warned that the risk of further spread of the vaccine-derived polio across central Africa and the Horn of Africa was "high," noting the large-scale population movements in the region.