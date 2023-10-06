'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison cell | 10 June 2023 | Ted Kaczynski, the convict known as the "Unabomber," was found dead in his prison cell Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. He was 81. Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. at a federal prison in North Carolina, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the Associated Press. A cause of death is uncertain. He had been moved to the federal prison medical facility in North Carolina in December 2021 after spending two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings that targeted scientists.