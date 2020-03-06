Unidentified military personnel extend perimeter around the White House | 03 June 2020 | Military personnel in Washington, D.C., at least some of whom were not wearing identifiers, extended the perimeter around the White House on Wednesday, blocking off access to LaFayette Square, where police clashed with protesters earlier this week. A police force lined up near the corner of 16th Street and I Street, standing face to face with about 200 demonstrators in 90 degree heat in the middle of the afternoon. Businesses and shops in the vicinity boarded up their windows to prevent looting and vandalism. The law enforcement personnel...were dressed in mixed riot gear, with helmets and face masks, shields and guns loaded with crowd control agents.