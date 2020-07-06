Coterie of deep-state dirt-bags who've destroyed the US middle class unite to defeat Trump: Unindicted 9/11 co-conspirator, Iraq war criminal and Katrina bungler George W. Bush, and Mitt Romney, likely to support Biden --Former President [sic - never elected] George W. Bush and Senator Mitt Romney won't support Mr. Trump's re-election. Colin Powell will vote for Joe Biden, and other G.O.P. officials may do the same. | 07 June 2020 | Former President [sic] George W. Bush won't support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and Jeb Bush isn't sure how he'll vote, say people familiar with their thinking. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah won't back Mr. Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November. Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Mr. Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eying a run for office. [LOL! Cindy McCain is so pathetic, she can't take a stand - much like her traitorous scum-bag husband, John.] ...Former Republican leaders like the former Speakers Paul D. Ryan [on the board of Fox Corp. since April 2019, destroying Fox News just as he tried to destroy the middle class with his policy of ensuring corporations get an endless supply of cheap, undocumented labor. Why, oh why, didn't Trump *get rid* of him?*] and John A. Boehner [who worked tirelessly to try to convince CIA robot (and fraud) Barack Obama to slash Social Security] won't say how they will vote, and some Republicans who are already disinclined to support Mr. Trump are weighing whether to go beyond backing a third-party contender to openly endorse Mr. Biden. [--LRP]