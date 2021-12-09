Union leaders taking de Blasio's vaccine mandate for DOE staffers to court | 23 Aug 2021 | Union leaders representing 350,000 city workers plan to file a legal action to stop Mayor de Blasio from implementing a vaccine mandate for Department of Education employees without their input. "Many of the unions support and urge their members to be vaccinated. However, the city is required to collectively bargain the steps to be taken for implementing this policy" said Harry Nespoli, chair of the Municipal Labor Committee. His group is filing an unfair labor practices complaint over the new directive.