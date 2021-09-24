United Airlines employees sue to block vaccine mandate | 24 Sept 2021 | Six United Airlines employees filed a federal lawsuit against the company this week seeking to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from going into effect. The complaint, filed Tuesday in a Texas federal court, alleges that the company discriminated against employees who requested religious or medical accommodations. The plaintiffs have asked for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction on enforcing the order, followed by a permanent injunction. United Airlines became the first U.S. airline to require all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in early August.