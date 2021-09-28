United Airlines to lay off nearly 600 workers who refused to get vaccinated | 28 Sept 2021 | United Airlines will begin the process of laying off roughly 600 employees -- less than 1 percent of its workforce -- who refused to comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, it announced Tuesday. The Chicago-based airline said that 99 percent of its workforce provided proof of vaccination prior to a Monday deadline. United will move to fire those who did not seek an exemption or provide proof of vaccination, but the carrier will give them one more chance to comply with the mandate during the separation process. The percentage of vaccinated United employees excludes the less than 3 percent of the company's 67,000 employees who sought a religious or medical exemption. Six United employees filed a lawsuit against the airline last week over its policy to put exempt employees on unpaid leave.