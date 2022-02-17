United States Truckers' Support Group Makes Trip to Canadian Border With Supplies --"Boots-on-the-Ground Support for Canada's Freedom Fighters" By Cat McGuire | 14 Feb 2022 | This past weekend, Convoy to Save America (CTSA), a new group formed to peacefully support the Canadian truckers and the Canadian people, sent two convoys to the U.S.-Canadian border at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, NY. CTSA brought supplies for the Canadian truckers and peacefully assembled with other groups from around New York to support the convoys, protest the lockdowns, and celebrate freedom. On both Saturday and Sunday, a 13-mile "slow roll" convoy that started in Tonawanda, NY, drove into Buffalo past government buildings, and ended at Pat Sole Park in Buffalo across from the Peace Bridge. At the park were spirited rallies with speakers, music, and cries of "We will not comply!"