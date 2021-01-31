Unity: Biden White House Fired Trump Officials in Pentagon Who Were Out on Maternity and Paternity Leave | 31 Jan 2021 | On Sunday morning, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and former deputy assistant to President Trump, Kash Patel, joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures. Nunes and Kash Patel were asked about the double-standard in the US justice system today. This comes after former FBI lawyer kevin Clinesmith was sentenced to probation for falsifying documents that led to the Trump Spygate scandal, the greatest political scandal in US history next to the 2020 election. During their discussion, Patel told Bartiromo that the Biden White House is even firing Trump officials in the Pentagon who are out on maternity and paternity leave.