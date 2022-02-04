Universities give a pass to racial slurs, death wishes, defamation against conservatives --Senate likely to confirm professor for Federal Reserve who tried to cancel colleague for criticizing Black Lives Matter organization. | 30 March 2022 | In California public universities, professors who refused to grade on a racial curve or censor racial slurs from a germane class discussion got removed from the classroom. A student got punished twice for the same set of private racist comments. By contrast, a diversity official who used a racial slur against Clarence Thomas and wished for the death of the hospitalized Supreme Court justice and a dean who called justices "sexual predators" and "racists" received mild administrative criticism. A Federal Reserve slot likely awaits a Michigan State University economist who tried to cancel a University of Chicago peer for criticizing the Black Lives Matter organization over its support for the "defund the police" movement. The incidents throw a spotlight on the differential treatment of race-related speech in higher education, in which even redacted slurs can provoke official sanctions.