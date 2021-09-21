University of Dallas history professor accused of 'misnaming COVID-19' on his syllabus, student-run newspaper suggests he face disciplinary action --Does a professor have the right to say 'China virus'? At UDallas, the answer is no. (Opinion) By Professor Susan Hanssen, University of Dallas | 21 Sept 2021 | Countless academics have kept their eyes down and mouths shut as our colleagues have been attacked online or administratively over the things they've said or done. Now, cancel culture has come to our campus, University of Dallas. But I will not be silent. The University News, the student-run newspaper, published an article Thursday accusing history Professor William Atto of "misnaming COVID-19" on his syllabus. The print edition of the article suggested he faced some sort of disciplinary action for it although an updated online version toned down such rhetoric. The article was published more than three weeks after the professor was attacked on social media for his choice of words, and reports that "University practice is to refer to this virus as COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 in accord with medical and scientific literature." The print version, published Thursday, called it a "policy," however, and alluded to "disciplinary actions."