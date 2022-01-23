University finds novel 1984 'offensive and upsetting' --Students are being warned of 'explicit material' awaiting them in a novel that ironically describes the dangers of censorship. | 23 Jan 2022 | The University of Northampton has issued a harsh warning over potentially "offensive and upsetting" material contained in the famous dystopia by George Orwell, 1984. The novel, which describes the dangers of totalitarian rule and censorship, is now red-flagged, as it addresses "challenging issues related to violence, gender, sexuality, class, race, abuses, sexual abuse, political ideas and offensive language." The warning, issued to students taking a module called "Identity Under Construction," became public following a Freedom of Information request by The Mail on Sunday.