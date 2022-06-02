University That Funds Biden's Think Tank and Hosts FactCheck.Org Has Contract With BioNTech, Gets Paid for Vaccine Sales and FDA Approvals | 6 Feb 2022 | Documents obtained by NATIONAL FILE show that the University of Pennsylvania, which hosts and funds Joe Biden's think tank ["think tank?" LOL! A misnomer if ever there was one] called the Penn Biden Center, directly profits from the sale of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Coronavirus vaccines. The University gets more money if more vaccines are sold. The University of Pennsylvania also gets "milestone payments" when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. BioNTech pays the University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees directly, and the university is protected from civil liability if people try to sue for "bodily injury" or "death" caused by BioNTech vaccines [of which there are hundreds of thousands, truth be told]. BioNTech signed a licensing agreement in 2018 with the University of Pennsylvania, which directly funds the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. Even though Coronavirus had not yet broken out [aka created] when the deal was made, the 2018 agreement ensured massive payments for the University of Pennsylvania if its technology ended up getting used in new mRNA-based vaccines. Well, UPenn's technology did end up getting used in the mRNA-based Coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, and the deal has led to massive revenue for the university. Joe Biden, who was working for the University of Pennsylvania when the deal was made, received more than $900,000 from the University of Pennsylvania in the two years before he ran for president in this past election.