University of Michigan Refuses to Consider Mom of Five For a Heart Transplant Over COVID Vaccine | 1 Aug 2022 | Despite a mother of five's desperate appeal to the University of Michigan (UM) hospital for a life-saving heart transplant, the state-run facility will not budge from its refusal to consider her for surgery until she is vaccinated against COVID-19. The university hospital, which has deep ties to vaccine maker Pfizer, also denied 35-year-old Katie Shier's application for a religious exemption. In a recent, heart-wrenching email about her condition, Katie Shier describes how the pump she relies on to keep her heart beating has become engulfed in a bacteria that is no longer responding to the series of antibiotics she’s been prescribed by University of Michigan doctors. As a result, Shier has been repeatedly hospitalized for blood infections. She and her husband Ron are worried it will eventually lead to sepsis, which can be fatal. "It just feels like no one at UM cares what they are doing to us and to our kids," Ron Shier told The Epoch Times.