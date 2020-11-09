University Professor Threatens to 'Document' Nick Sandmann's Behavior on Campus, Calls His Beliefs 'Atrocious and Uninformed' | 06 Aug 2020 | A university professor posted a public screed against conservative hero Nick Sandmann on Facebook before backtracking after being called out for bias. The exchange began after a left-wing activist wished that Transylvania University, the small Kentucky college that the former Covington Catholic student is now attending, would discriminate against Sandmann because of his conservative beliefs... "If he [Sandmann] were to cause problems by being disruptive, trolling, or engaging in unethical behavior of any kind, I would immediately document it…and he would just be putting himself in a position for me to file a conduct report," wrote Dr. Avery Tompkins, who works as Assistant Professor and Diversity Scholar [sic] at Transylvania University. "I'm interested in knowing why he chose Transy, whose mission is the antithesis of what he believes and promotes," she added.