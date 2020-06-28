Shut this insanity down NOW: University of Tennessee makes Covid-19 vaccine shot mandatory for students when available | 28 June 2020 | The University of Tennessee has become the first one to require students and faculty to receive [deadly, rushed] vaccines for the flu and Covid-19 that is yet to be developed sparking "push back" from critics. The mandate was pushed through as an emergency rule by the university's Board of Trustees, with the promise that it will soon become a permanent requirement. There are medical and religious exemptions from the new rule, and students who only take online classes do not need to meet the requirement.