'Unjustified cruelty': Moscow demands probe after Russian journalist pepper-sprayed by Minneapolis police | 31 May 2020 | The use of violent force by police against journalists, including a Russian correspondent who was pepper-sprayed in the face, is unacceptable, Russia's Foreign Ministry said, urging the US to investigate the incident. This comes after a RIA Novosti correspondent, Mikhail Turgiev, and a group of US journalists were attacked by police in Minneapolis while covering the ongoing riots provoked by the death of an African American man, George Floyd. The crew was targeted with rubber bullets and Turgiev was pepper-sprayed, despite showing his press ID. Police attacks on media staff executing their professional duties are unacceptable, the ministry added, calling the law enforcers' use of pepper spray on Turgiev "unjust cruelty."