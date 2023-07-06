Unprecedented wildfire smoke chokes NYC as air pollution becomes the world's worst | 7 June 2023 | New York City's air was more polluted than any other major world city Wednesday as thick smoke from wildfires [aka fires set by arsonists to push the WEF agenda] burning hundreds of miles away in Canada was set to continue to choke much of the Northeast through the weekend. An ominous orange haze crept over the city for a second day as all five boroughs were placed under an Air Quality Health Advisory until Thursday morning due to wind patterns pushing smoke south from over 150 forest fires in Quebec -- 110 of which have been deemed out of control. "Unhealthy" air and smoky conditions are expected to linger over the five boroughs until Sunday... By Wednesday afternoon, as a dim orange haze settled over the boroughs, the city had far surpassed the pollution levels of New Delhi, India and its air quality was described as "hazardous," according to the website IQair, which tracks pollution levels. The air quality index reached an amazing 342 Wednesday afternoon, far worse than New Delhi's 190, and the normal index of 100 for New York.