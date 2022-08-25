Unusual Toxic Components Found in COVID Vaccines 'Without Exception' - German Scientists | 23 Aug 2022 | A group of independent German scientists found toxic components--mostly metallic--in all the COVID vaccine samples they analyzed "without exception," using modern medical and physical measuring techniques. The Working Group for COVID Vaccine Analysis says that some of the toxic elements found inside the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccine vials were not listed in the ingredient lists from the manufacturers. The following metallic elements were found in the vaccines: Alkali metals: caesium (Cs), potassium (K); Alkaline earth metals: calcium (Ca), barium (Ba); transition metals: cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti); Rare earth metals: cerium (Ce), gadolinium (Gd); Mining group/metal: aluminum (Al); Carbon group: silicon (Si) (partly support material/slide); Oxygen group: sulphur (S). These substances, furthermore, "are visible under the dark-field microscope as distinctive and complex structures of different sizes, can only partially be explained as a result of crystallization or decomposition processes, [and] cannot be explained as contamination from the manufacturing process," the researchers found. They declared the findings as preliminary.