Unvaccinated could face expensive medical, testing bills | 15 Aug 2021 | People who choose not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus face greater odds of getting seriously ill and hospitalized -- a decision that could risk not just their health but also their finances as employers require vaccination and insurance companies look at ways to pass on the costs of treatment. Insurance surcharges for the unvaccinated? Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurers that pay the bulk of hospital bills are not allowed to charge higher premiums for people who are sick or have a chronic health condition...Health insurance companies typically pay for coronavirus tests to diagnose or treat somebody if they have symptoms or had contact with an infected person. But the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act does not require insurers to pay for tests to monitor workplace safety or for public health surveillance, said Kristine Grow, a spokeswoman for America's Health Insurance Plans, which represents commercial health insurers.