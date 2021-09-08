Unvaccinated NFL Players Will Be Identified By Colored Wristbands | 28 July 2021 | There might not be a red "A" on the jerseys, but unvaccinated players will bear their own scarlet letter as NFL training camps open this week. In Pittsburgh, players without the COVID-19 vaccine donned yellow wristbands. In Tampa Bay, vaccinated players wore red wristbands and their unvaccinated teammates had one yellow ones. On Tuesday, Bill Belichick said unvaccinated Patriots players will also be distinguishable when camp opens on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. "Yes, it's required by the league," Belichick said. "It's required to differentiate (unvaccinated players)."