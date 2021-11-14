Unvaccinated will have 'miserable, very lonely life,' top Australian doctor warns | 13 Nov 2021 | The head of the Australian Medical Association in Queensland has issued a dark warning to those who refuse anti-Covid vaccination, saying they not only face fines and fraud charges, but will be separated from the rest of society. "Life will be miserable without being vaccinated. You won't be able to hide," Dr. Chris Perry said this week, while speaking to Channel 9 television network in Australia. The medical association president was discussing the future of Queensland residents who decide to dodge a vaccination mandate. Calling those who have decided against vaccination "crazy," he said, "There's a whole pile of issues, a whole pile of problems if you try and get around the system." [Until all the "crazies" band together to get rid of totalitarian nut-jobs like him.]