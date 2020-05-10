Upbeat Trump 'continues to improve' as doctor says he may be discharged Monday | 04 Oct 2020 | President Trump "continues to improve" and could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday and return to the White House as he continues to undergo further treatment for COVID-19, his doctors said Sunday. "He has been up and around. Our plan today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed," Dr. Brian Garibaldi, a member of Trump's medical team, said outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is to plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the white house where he can continue his treatment course. Dr. Sean Dooley added that the president "continues to improve" and "has remained without fever since Friday morning."