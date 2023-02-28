Upper ranks of Big Tech swarming with ex-CIA and FBI, 'agents of the national security state' -- Evidence is mounting that the many ex-intelligence officials populating the ranks of Big Tech are deliberately placed to control the flow of public information. | 23 Feb 2023 | Big Tech giants such as Twitter, Facebook, and Google are not merely private companies but essentially "agents of the national security state," observed a journalist who has extensively studied the subject. An "alarming" amount of Big Tech's high-ranking staff have been formerly employed by the CIA, FBI, or NSA, Alan MacLeod pointed out on a podcast hosted by fellow journalist and researcher Whitney Webb. His claim is backed by research by an open-source investigator with the Twitter handle @NameRedacted247, who has found that Google, for example, currently employs "at least 165 people, in high-ranking positions, from the intelligence community," including 52 people from the FBI, 30 people from the NSA, and 27 people from the CIA, as The Trumpet shared in January.