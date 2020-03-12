Upstate NY congressional race in doubt after 55 uncounted ballots 'found' --Of the 55 ballots, 11 appear to be from unregistered voters. --The Republican jumped to a nearly 29,000 vote lead on election night -- only to see that lead disappear as mail-in ballots were 'counted.' | 02 Dec 2020 | A newly "discovered" batch of 55 uncounted ballots in a rural upstate New York county has the potential to alter the outcome of a yet-to-be-called congressional race. The ballots from Chenango County were cast during the state's early voting period within the 22nd Congressional District -- home to the ultra-tight race between Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi and his Republican opponent Claudia Tenney. As of Monday -- which was supposed to have been the final day for election officials to report vote totals in the district -- Tenney led the freshman Democrat by a razor-thin 12-vote margin... Of the 55 ballots, 11 appear to be from unregistered voters.