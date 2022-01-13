US $308 million in aid to Afghanistan is going directly to Taliban, nonprofits warn | 13 Jan 2022 | The hundreds of millions of dollars that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has pledged to send to Afghanistan will be going into the wrong hands, nonprofit rescue groups warn. The funds, over $308 million in all, "are not going to go in the hands of the average Afghan, it is going to go in the hand of the Taliban for food supply," Sean Kilbrane, the programs manager for Save Our Allies, told Fox News. Save Our Allies has worked to rescue American citizens, permanent residents, special immigrant visa (SIV) holders and other special populations from Afghanistan while helping them navigate the cultural, legal and societal challenges of being refugees.