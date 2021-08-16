U.S. agents have seized more than 3,000 fake vaccination cards shipped from China to Memphis --As vaccine mandates become more commonplace, a new black market has sprung up for fake documentation. | 16 Aug 2021 | More than 3,000 counterfeit coronavirus vaccine immunization cards from China have been seized by federal agents in Memphis, Tennessee, as they were on their way to other cities around the country. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a shipment from Shenzen, China, heading to New Orleans. "It was the 15th such shipment of the night," reads a statement from the agency. [Too bad - I need one. Btw, it's a shame that the U.S. agents don't busy themselves with stopping murderers, child traffickers, and fentanyl at the wide-open, COVID-ravaged southern border.]