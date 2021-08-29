US Airstrike Hits Suicide Bomber in Vehicle Going to Kabul Airport | 29 Aug 2021 | A U.S. military spokesman confirmed that a U.S. military airstrike targeted a suicide bomber who tried to attack the Kabul airport on Sunday amid the American-led evacuation of the airport. Zabihullah Mujahid, the main Taliban spokesman, had earlier told The Associated Press and other media outlets that the strike occurred on Sunday... Unnamed U.S. officials told Reuters and other news outlets Sunday that a military strike was launched against a possible suicide car bomber that was targeting the airport. Witnesses told Al Jazeera that they heard a loud explosion near the facility and footage showed black smoke rising into the sky.