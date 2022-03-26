US and Allies Have Declared Hybrid 'Total War' on Russia - Kremlin | 25 March 2022 | The United States and its Western allies have declared a hybrid "total war" against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday. "Today a real hybrid war, a 'total war' has been declared against us. This term, which was used by Nazi Germany, is now used by many European politicians when they explain what they want to do to the Russian Federation," Lavrov said, according to state-run media. "And their goals are not hidden: to destroy, to break, to strangle the Russian economy, and Russia as a whole." "The desire by the West to maintain its dominance in international affairs, to subjugate everything and everyone and return to a unipolar world...these are, of course, illusions," Lavrov also remarked, adding: "In fact, we are witnessing the culmination of the policy of containment of Russia, which the West has pursued for a long time."