US and Chinese scientists were planning to create a brand new coronavirus at the Wuhan lab that became Covid ground zero before the pandemic erupted, leaked proposals show --Consortium led by Brit Peter Daszak asked DARPA to fund research at lab in city where Covid pandemic began --A 2018 grant proposal sought to combine data from similar strains for new virus --It was submitted by scientists from US, China and Singapore, but was rejected --A genetics expert from the WHO told The Telegraph that such work could explain why a close ancestor for Covid-19 has yet to be found in nature | 5 Oct 2021 | US and Chinese scientists were planning to create a new coronavirus before the pandemic erupted, leaked proposals show. Last month, a grant application submitted to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) revealed that an international team of scientists had planned to mix genetic data of similar strains to create a new virus. The grant application was made in 2018 and leaked to Drastic, the pandemic origins analysis group. 'We will compile sequence/RNAseq data from a panel of closely related strains and compare full length genomes, scanning for unique SNPs representing sequencing errors. 'Consensus candidate genomes will be synthesised commercially using established techniques and genome-length RNA and electroporation to recover recombinant viruses,' the application states. This would result in a virus which had no clear ancestor in nature, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert told The Telegraph.