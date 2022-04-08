Biden is desperate to start WWIII to distract from the U.S. economy which he destroyed: U.S. announces military activity near Taiwan --Chinese drills will not deter the US Navy from operating in the area, the White House said | 5 Aug 2022 | US Navy ships and planes will transit the Taiwan strait in the next two weeks, the White House announced on Thursday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby condemned Chinese military drills in the area and said the Pentagon had ordered the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and her escorts to remain near Taiwan to "monitor the situation." The Reagan and her accompanying ships are based in Japan and were deployed to the East China Sea in recent days, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taipei against Chinese objections. Beijing has responded to Pelosi’s visit by launching extensive drills around Taiwan and firing a dozen missiles across the island.