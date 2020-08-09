US Army vet says he was used as a 'prop' in anti-Trump 'propaganda' | 08 Sept 2020 | One U.S. wounded veteran is speaking out against his image being used across all social media platforms to further perpetuate a story he believes is false and made up by Democrats for political gain. "I'm just so irritated that they put my image up there because now it looks like the president called me a loser." Bobby Henline, a four-tour Iraq War veteran told Fox News referring to comments allegedly made by the president regarding wounded veterans... Henline is the lone survivor out of five soldiers in an IED blast in Iraq. He quickly took to Instagram to criticize those using him in order to spread their own "propaganda."